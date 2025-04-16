Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 16 (ANI): Even as anger continues to mount across the state over the caste census report, Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy has thrown a direct challenge to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on the issue of benefit distribution under the 2A category.

In a media statement released on the issue, he asked who devoured the lion's share of benefits under the most backwards 2A category.

Calling out Siddaramaiah, Kumaraswamy said that he has used the caste census for political gain and demanded that he speak the truth. He questioned, "Who has consumed the lion's share of food under the most backwards 2A category?" and added that the data is right at their fingertips. "You cannot escape by lying, can you? Satyameva Jayate," he asserted.

He further stated, "You know this, too. There are 101 castes in the 2A category, and there is a 15% reservation share. Who has taken the largest portion in this? And what role did you play in this appropriation? Speak the truth."

Kumaraswamy pointed out that the data from the past 15-20 years on recruitment in Group A, B, C, D jobs, admissions to professional courses, and all other related benefits does not lie. He questioned, "Isn't that true?" Referring to professional courses like medical, dental, engineering, D. Pharm, B. Pharm, agriculture, etc., he raised the issue of how many children from each of the 101 castes under 2A have secured admissions. "Who gained the lion's share of these seats and benefits?" he asked. He added that comprehensive data is available at 18th Cross in Malleswaram (CET office), and suggested that it could be reviewed.

"By pointing fingers at Vokkaligas and Veerashaiva Lingayats, they are trying to butter their own bread. You know very well who has captured the lion's share of your rightful share. Yet you remain silent--why? Will cursing Lingayats and Vokkaligas in front of you fill your stomach? Will your children get justice?" he asked sharply.

He concluded by asking, "Who has eaten the largest share of food under the most backwards 2A category? Even now, speak the truth, Mr. Siddaramaiah. I await your response. Satyameva Jayate. Let truth triumph." (ANI)

