Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 10: Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian inspected the mass fever camp on Friday organised in the Saidapet area in Chennai.

Chennai Mayor Priya Rajan also joined the Health Minister in inspecting the camps. "About 1000 fever camps have been set up all over Tamil Nadu of which 200 fever camps are in Chennai," Health Minister said. ‘Hong Kong Flu’ Spread: Pattern of H3N2 Viruses Changed Unexpectedly in Past Six Months, Says Delhi Hospital Expert.

Recently, H3N2 virus fever broke out across the country sparking concerns. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) in a statement asked the administrations all over to comply with the safety protocols and take necessary precautions.

People have been instructed to wear masks and maintain proper hygiene to avoid the virus infection.

"Apart from the fever camps, about 11,333 public health centres in the state have been instructed to conduct frequent fever check-ups," said the minister in the statement.

"We have adequate medicines for the fever. As of now, there are no severe cases and there is no need to panic."

The Health Minister added, "According to ICMR, we have to be cautious with H3N2 virus spread like we were during the Covid Pandemic. People with fever symptoms should isolate themselves as per ICMR guidelines to prevent spread."

Reportedly, corona cases have also been increasing in Tamil Nadu and also India, in general. What Is Hong Kong Flu? As H3N2 Virus Hits Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Know Its Symptoms, Causes, Treatment and Preventive Measures.

"PTPCR tests are done and the number of tests has been increased. There were only 2 cases last month but now it's 20 to 25 cases in Tamil Nadu and we are preparing to curtail it," assured the Health Minister.

Health Minister also said, "As of now it's not a community spread of H3N2 virus in Tamil Nadu. We are taking precautions to make sure it does not spread rapidly and turn into a community spread. I appeal to the people of Tamil Nadu to avoid going to public places if they identify themselves with the symptoms and immediately inform the authorities."

According to the administration, the mega fever camps will continue their operations on Saturday, Sunday and also in the coming days in the state. (ANI)

