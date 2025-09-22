Rajkot (Gujarat) [India], September 22 (ANI): Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah addressed the annual meeting of seven district-level cooperative societies, including Rajkot District Cooperative Bank Limited, in Rajkot, Gujarat, on Monday.

In his address, Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation said that ever since the country became independent, people working in the cooperative sector had been demanding the formation of a separate Ministry of Cooperation in the central government, as stated in a press release.

Also Read | School Assembly News Headlines Today, 23 September 2025: Check and Read Important National, International, Sports, Entertainment and Business Stories During Daily Assembly.

Amit Shah said, "The true identity of any cooperative institution is that its profits should not go into the hands of capitalists but should be used for the welfare of farmers."

He mentioned that the Rajkot District Cooperative Bank has received NABARD's Best Performance Award five times and the Overall Best Performance Award four times. This, he said, is the result of the hard work of the district's farmers and the leadership of all the directors and the chairman of the Rajkot District Cooperative Bank.

Also Read | Zubeen Garg's Funeral: Schools, Colleges in Assam To Remain Shut on September 23 To Bid Adieu to Singer, Says CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

He said that earlier, the vast cooperative network of the country was managed by a Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Agriculture. But in 2021, Prime Minister Narendra Modi established a separate Ministry of Cooperation.

Shah stated that with just one decision of PM Modi, millions of farmers, livestock farmers and fishermen across the country--from Kashmir to Kanyakumari and from Dwarka to Kamakhya--have gained the opportunity to have the profits of their hard work deposited directly into their bank accounts.

Amit Shah said that the cooperative sector of Rajkot is an example not only for Gujarat but for the entire country. He stated that the cooperative sector should be further strengthened, and in every village, milk societies, service cooperative societies, and warehouse-equipped cooperative societies should be established. He mentioned that today the statues of Vallabhbhai Patel and Vitthalbhai Radadiya were unveiled. He said that Vallabhbhai Patel not only fought for the issues of farmers in Rajkot but also for farmers across the country.

He established the Rajkot District Cooperative Bank, strengthened it, and expanded it. Similarly, Vitthalbhai served this bank for a long time and transformed it into a bank that has won many NABARD awards.

Shah further said that in today's program, under the bank's accident insurance scheme, 22 people were given benefits. Under the bank's Krishi Samaj Awards, nine cooperative societies were provided with motorcycles and compensation.

He further stated that for 53 consecutive years, despite maintaining less than 1 per cent net NPA in audits, earning profits worth hundreds of crores of rupees, and providing loans at interest rates even lower than zero percent, the Rajkot District Cooperative Bank has successfully sustained its strong system.

Shah said that under the leadership of PM Modi, the Tribhuvan Sahkari University has been established in Anand, Gujarat. This is a national university dedicated to all disciplines of the cooperative sector.

He stated that in the last three years, more than 60 initiatives have been undertaken to strengthen the cooperative sector. These include the computerisation of PACS (Primary Agricultural Credit Societies), construction of warehouses, water conservation projects, and dairy cooperatives, among others.

Shah said that as a result of these initiatives, the cooperative system--which had been weakening continuously for four decades--became stable in the very first year and grew stronger with a 12 per cent increase over the next two years.

Shah said that today, new cooperative societies, new dairy unions, and societies that process farmers' milk to earn profits are being established in every corner of the country. Through these, a robust computerised system has been implemented across India, including Gujarat, to return profits to farmers.

He stated that in Gujarat, a system has been established under the cooperative sector for all cooperative institutions to avail themselves of loans only from district cooperative banks and state cooperative banks. This system has been successfully implemented in Banaskantha and Panchmahal and is now being rolled out across the entire state of Gujarat.

He said that several new initiatives have been launched in the cooperative sector. "To ensure farmers receive the full profit from their organic products, a cooperative institution named 'Bharat Organic' has been established, which buys organic goods from farmers, sells them, and returns the entire profit to the farmers. Furthermore, a new cooperative body for exports and another for seed have been set up," he said.

He said that under the leadership of PM Modi, the cooperative sector is progressing at an unprecedented pace.

Shah urged farmers to reduce the use of chemical fertilisers and pesticides and adopt organic farming. He stated that this would not only improve the health of the country's people but also ensure higher profits for farmers. He said that the Government of India has created a system to provide significant benefits to farmers practising organic farming.

He appealed to all farmers in Saurashtra to adopt organic farming and contribute to increasing India's share of the global organic product market.

On the auspicious occasion of Navratri, Shah extended heartfelt greetings to the people of Gujarat for the worship of Maa Shakti and Navratri, stating that on this auspicious occasion, PM Modi has presented a significant gift to the public. He said that the decision to reduce GST from 18 per cent to 5 per cent on items used by farmers, food products, the automobile sector, and daily essentials is a major gift for the people of Gujarat and the country during Navratri and Diwali.

On this occasion, Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Mansukh Mandaviya, along with many other dignitaries, were present. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)