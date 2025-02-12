By Shalini Bhardwaj

Faridabad (Haryana) [India], February 12 (ANI): In a groundbreaking medical achievement, a 38-year-old woman, Twinkle Dogra, has regained the use of her hands after a successful 12-hour transplant surgery at a private hospital in Faridabad, Haryana.

The remarkable procedure was part of a multi-organ transplant that benefited five patients, including Twinkle, who received a double hand transplant.

Twinkle will now have the chance to play with her child again. Doctors at Private Hospital, Faridabad, successfully transplanted five organs from a 76-year-old deceased donor, helping five different patients. The procedures included a double hand transplant, a kidney transplant, a corneal transplant, and a lung transplant.

Dr Mohit Sharma, Head of Department (HoD), Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, Amrita Hospital hailed the successful transplant as a significant milestone in India's medical history.

The complex surgery involved multiple tissue types and required higher levels of immunosuppression due to the skin's heightened immune response.

He stated, "This successful multi-organ transplant represents a significant milestone in India's medical history. Hand transplantation is particularly challenging as it involves multiple tissue types and requires higher levels of immunosuppression due to the skin's heightened immune response."

He added, "The success of this procedure demonstrates Amrita Hospital's capability to handle the most complex surgical challenges. Moreover, the fact that five different recipients have benefitted from one donor's generous gift of life makes this case even more remarkable."

According to a team of doctors, "In the case of a prosthesis, you can have functions, but you don't have any feeling. Whereas, if you're doing a transplant with time, the sensation comes and that's the biggest advantage."

In an interview with ANI, Twinkle, a PhD scholar at AIIMS Rishikesh, shared her experience, who had lost her limbs in a tragic live wire incident. However, thanks to the exceptional medical expertise and teamwork at Amrita Hospital, she has been given a second lease on life.

Twinkle expressed her gratitude to the donor, their family, and the medical team.

"I never imagined that I would have a second lease on life, but this transplant has given me one. After learning about Amrita Hospital, Kochi's first limb transplant in 2015, I saw a ray of hope. In addition to restoring my hand mobility, the knowledge and commitment of the medical staff at Amrita Hospital have given me fresh hope for the future. From handling early recovery issues to receiving intensive physical and occupational treatment, the doctors and rehabilitation team have helped me at every stage," she told ANI.

She further added," The support of clinical psychologists has been invaluable in keeping me motivated throughout this journey. As my hand function improves, I feel more independent and optimistic. I am forever grateful to the donor, their family, and the incredible medical team that made this possible."

"The operation brought together four distinct surgical teams and specialists in nephrology, ophthalmology, and critical care. This extensive collaboration highlights Amrita Hospital's strength in coordinating complex medical procedures requiring multiple expertise" the team of doctors said.

On hand transplants done in India, Sharma said, "So we started doing some research and practice, and in 2015 we did India's first double upper limb transplant and that is working 10 years down the line, which is working very well. Since that time, India has taken a sudden lead over all other countries. Our teams also went and we trained other centers."

He added, "So there are now almost eight centres in India doing transplantation, and India has now done almost 40% of the world's total transplants, upper limb transplants. Suddenly we have become leaders in this."(ANI)

