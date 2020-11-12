Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 12 (ANI): Despite losing the Dabra seat in the just-concluded Madhya Pradesh bypolls, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Imarti Devi on Wednesday said that she was glad that the chief minister would be able to complete his remaining term unfettered, thanks to crucial victory on 19 seats.

"I have not lost, I have just not won a seat. I am glad that I was able to convert many of Congress' old votes to that of the BJP. Our party is still going strong and I am happy that Shivraj Singh Chouhan ji will now be able to complete his remaining term unfettered, with an absolute majority," she told ANI.

Terming the winner on her seat, Congress's Suresh Raje, a puppet, she said the candidate would not even be able to install a washer of a handpump in the constituency.

"The candidate who has become an MLA in Dabra is sitting as a puppet, he will not do any work. He will get his salary but will not even be able to install a washer of a hand pump...," she said.

She further expressed gratitude to her supporters for bringing her thus far.

"My workers and my followers have worked so hard for this election. My whole Vidhan Sabha is my family. You will find me sitting in front of their houses ready to help them in any way, in happiness or in sadness," she said.

During the campaigning, Devi was in the news after Congress leader Kamal Nath referred to her as an "item" in a rally, drawing immense criticism. (ANI)

