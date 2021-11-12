By Shalini Bhardwaj

New Delhi [India], November 12 (ANI): The major focus of the Centre's Har Ghar Dastak campaign is to vaccinate at least 90 per cent of the adult population with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, said Additional Secretary of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare Dr Manohar Agnani on Friday.

During a national interactive webinar for the media, organised by the ministry on further strengthening and creating awareness about the month-long campaign, Agnani said, "Under Har Ghar Dastak, we want the first dose coverage to reach 90 per cent by November 30 and maximum coverage for the second dose."

"Eighty per cent single dose and 39 per cent double doses have already been covered so far," he added.

When asked about the need for a booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, Agnani said, "Right now we are focusing on vaccination for adults."

Further, talking about the due second doses of the vaccine, he said, "Health workers will knock at every door, check, inspire and motivate under Har Ghar Dastak. Every individual has a role. We've requested NGOs too. By November 30 we should reach our goal. We have three vaccines under the campaign: Covaxin, Covishield and SputnikV."

"Healthcare workers will conduct door-to-door vaccinations of eligible people across India with a special focus on districts where less than 50 per cent of the eligible population has been vaccinated," he added.

While expressing confidence in fulfilling the aim, Agnani said, "In several states, 100 per cent of the adult population has received the first dose of the vaccine. With India's current vaccine delivery capacity, the entire adult population will soon be covered."

He also stressed the importance of taking both the vaccine doses and urged the media persons to motivate people through positive stories. (ANI)

