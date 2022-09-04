Mumbai , Sep 4 (PTI) The current situation faced by the Shiv Sena requires a fightback that only hardcore, loyal Sainiks can accomplish, party chief Uddhav Thackeray said on Sunday in a reference to the rebellion led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Addressing members of the Vahatuk Sena, the transport wing of the party, at his residence, Thackeray said he has received 11,000 new membership forms and affidavits from the Vahatuk Sena.

"Our numbers are growing and the transport carriers of the Vahatuk Sena should fall short to carry all these affidavits," he said in an apparent reference to the ongoing case against the Shinde faction in the Election Commission in connection with the party symbol.

The Sena cadre was a determined one and transporters know how to skip potholes, he said.

