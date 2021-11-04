New Delhi [India], November 3 (ANI): After the Centre reduced excise duty on petrol and diesel, Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Wednesday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the decision and said that states should also reduce Value Added Tax (VAT) on fuel to give further relief to consumers.

"I thank PM Narendra Modi Ji for the significant reduction in Excise Duty on Petrol & Diesel. A big relief for fuel consumers, particularly our farmers just ahead of Rabi season. The states should add to this celebration by reducing VAT on fuel to give further relief to consumers," Puri said in a tweet.

Also Read | Chennai Customs Seize 400-Year-Old Nrityaganapathi Idol Being Exported From Kancheepuram.

In a significant decision, the Centre on Wednesday reduced excise duty on petrol and diesel to bring down the prices of the two petroleum products which had been seeing an upward trend.

The relief to consumers came on the eve of Diwali. The Finance Ministry said that excise duty on petrol will come down by Rs 5 and that on diesel by Rs 10 and it will be effective from Thursday.

Also Read | Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, Balakot Air Strike Hero, Promoted As Group Captain.

It urged the states "to commensurately reduce" VAT on petrol and diesel to give relief to consumers. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)