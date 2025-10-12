Sonipat (Haryana) [India], October 12 (ANI): Four men died in a road accident at Jammu-Katra Expressway in Rohtak after a car collided with a parked road-roller on Saturday night.

The four men, including Somveer, son of the rural president Balwan Ranga fell victim to a tragic road accident, as they were returning from a business meeting related to the tile industry. They were in a car heading back to the village from the Jammu-Katra side to Rohtak on the Rohtak Road, where the construction work on the road was underway, and a road roller was stationed.

Also Read | Bank Holiday on Diwali, Dhanteras, Bhai Dooj 2025: How Many Days Banks Will Remain Shut in 3rd and 4th Week of October? Know Bank Holiday Dates.

Kuldeep KD, the district president of Sari Rohtak, said, "Somveer, the son of rural president Balwan Ranga, along with three other men, were returning from a meeting related to their tiles business when their car collided with a road roller parked on the Rohtak Road."

Sub Inspector Devendar said that all four of them died due to the impact of the accident.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir Rajya Sabha Elections 2025: BJP Announces Sat Pal Sharma, Rakesh Mahajan and Ghulam Mohammed Mir As Candidates for Polls.

"The four victims belonged to the same village and were returning from a business meeting. While returning from the Jammu-Katra side towards Rohtak, the car collided with a road roller parked along the roadside on the Rohtak Road, where the roadwork was being done. All four of them succumbed to their injuries," SI Devendar told ANI.

More details are awaited; investigations are underway. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)