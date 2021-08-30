Chandigarh, Aug 30 (PTI) The total number of COVID-19 cases in Haryana increased to 7,70,466 as 10 more people tested positive for the disease, while the death toll climbed to 9,675 with one more fatality.

According to the health department's daily bulletin, Gurugram reported five cases and Palwal two, among other districts.

The latest death was reported from Sirsa district, the bulletin stated.

There are 639 active COVID-19 cases in Haryana. So far, 7,60,152 people have recovered from the disease and the recovery rate stands at 98.66 per cent, it said.

