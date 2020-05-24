India News | Haryana BJP Suspends Kathuria from Party

Chandigarh, May 24 (PTI) The Haryana BJP on Sunday suspended Chander Prakash Kathuria from the primary membership of the party for six years.

Kathuria, a special invitee of the party's state executive committee, was suspended by state BJP chief Subhash Barala. However, the reason behind his suspension was not mentioned.

Also Read | Bengaluru Rains: Heavy Downpour, Strong Winds Hit Karnataka Capital After IMD Warns of Rough Weather in Isolated Pockets; Twitterati Share Pics and Videos.

A letter issued at the state BJP headquarters in Rohtak said that Kathuria has been suspended for six years from the primary membership of the party.

The party's action against Kathuria, a former chairman of the Haryana State Federation of Cooperative Sugar Mills Limited, came two days after a video purportedly showed the party leader having fallen on the ground when he allegedly tried to descend from the second-floor balcony of a flat in Chandigarh with the help of a cloth. The leader injured his foot in the incident.

Also Read | 'Coronavirus Doubling Rate in India Now More Than 13 Days , Lockdown Acted As Social Vaccine', Says Harsh Vardhan.

The reason behind his attempt to come down from the flat like this remained unclear.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)