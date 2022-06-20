Gurugram, Jun 20 (PTI) Haryana BJP president O P Dhankar on Monday held a meeting here in the city to review protests in Haryana against the centre's Agnipath scheme, launched to recruit soldiers on short term contract.

Dhankar announced a major online and offline campaign to reach out to the youths and create awareness about the scheme.

Also Read | COVID-19 Cases Rising in India As People Are Not Following Appropriate Behaviour, Says Health Expert.

The party announced it will rope in ex-servicemen to get their point across.

"These soldiers have been an inspiration to the youths in their respective villages and cities. They will go to each house and explain what they stand to achieve by being an ‘Agniveer',” said Dhankhar.

Also Read | Pune: Woman Who Claimed To Be Second Wife of Maharashtra Minister Dhananjay Munde Booked for Hurling Casteist Abuse.

“Their word will be impartial and free from any political or personal motive. We will be reaching out to young people at schools, colleges, and coaching centres," he said.

Rajya Sabha MP and retired lieutenant general D P Vats called the scheme “revolutionary”, saying it will take Indian armed forces miles ahead.

"We have to match international defence standards and having a young force is one of its key requirements. It's not just the nation which would gain but also the young men who will have better career prospects.

“The majority of protesters are not completely privy to matters but we shall fight rumours with complete knowledge," said Vats.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)