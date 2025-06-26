Chandigarh, Jun 26 (PTI) The Haryana Cabinet on Thursday approved a proposal to roll out a dedicated scholarship scheme for the children of martyred soldiers and paramilitary personnel.

The ruling BJP in its 'Sankalp Patra' (poll manifesto) had promised to provide scholarship to the children of martyrs of the armed forces.

Now, the government has decided to grant scholarship to children of martyrs of armed forces as well as paramilitary personnel, said an official statement while giving details about the state cabinet decision taken in this regard.

In March, the state government's budget for the 2025-26 fiscal proposed the scholarship scheme for the children of martyred soldiers and paramilitary personnel.

Under the scheme, students from classes 6 to 12 will receive an annual scholarship of Rs 60,000. For those pursuing graduation, the scholarship amount will be Rs 72,000 per year, while postgraduate students will receive Rs 96,000 annually.

The proposal was approved during the cabinet meeting held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini here.

The policy ensures that the children of martyred personnel from both the armed forces and paramilitary forces are provided with financial support to pursue quality education, paving the way for a brighter and more secure future, the statement said.

In another decision, the state cabinet approved amendments in Haryana Civil Services (Leave) Rules, 2016 to grant additional casual leave to regular female employees working in government departments, and its boards and corporations.

According to the amendments, all regular female employees will now be entitled to 25 casual leaves per calendar year, an increase from the earlier 20 casual leaves a year.

In addition, the causal leave to regular female employees during the calendar year in which she is recruited will be admissible as follows: employees joining before June 30 will be entitled to 25 casual leaves instead of 20; those joining between June 30 and September 30 will receive 12 casual leaves instead of 10.

The employees joining after September 30 will get six casual leaves instead of five; and those joining after November 30 will be eligible for three casual leaves instead of two.

In another decision, the cabinet gave approval for renaming of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) to State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau, Haryana.

This decision was taken after a comprehensive review of the Bureau's evolving role and responsibilities.

The revised name better captures the dual focus of the Bureau: combating corruption and ensuring vigilance within the administrative framework, the statement said.

