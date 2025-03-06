Panipat (Haryana) [India], March 6 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini addressed a 'panna pramukhs' gathering in Panipat on Thursday and urged BJP workers to participate in the upcoming municipal corporation elections with the same enthusiasm that was displayed during the parliamentary and recent State elections.

Addressing the gathering held at the MJR ground situated in Sector 24, Saini stated that the Congress party has cooled down after seeing the results of the Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha elections.

"After the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections, the Congress has cooled down; they are sitting quietly, while BJP workers are in the field with enthusiasm. This enthusiasm should not be reduced," he said.

The chief minister also expressed concern over the low voting percentage in the recently held civic polls adding that the government has instructed the workers to bring as many voters as they can to the polling booth.

He said that the a target of 90 per cent voting has been set in Fatehabad and urged workers to aim to break the voting record of all civic elections in Panipat.

Furthermore, Saini spoke on the 21 resolutions that the government has taken for the municipal elections and emphasised that it will be fulfilled after March 12, once the results are declared. He said that out of the 240 resolutions taken by the government 18 were completed in the first 100 days of the government and 10 resolutions have been sent for administrative approval.

The Chief Minister targeted the Congress for criticising the development work of his government and stating that the condition of the opposition party had worsened and they "will be in trouble after the municipal elections."

Nayab Singh Saini, who also holds the finance portfolio, attended a two-day 'pre-budget consultation' meeting in Panchkula, which concluded on Tuesday.

The event brought together all Ministers, MLAs, and Administrative Secretaries to provide valuable insights and suggestions for the upcoming state budget for the financial year 2025-26. Everyone provided valuable suggestions to help realize the vision of an inclusive budget, a statement said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)