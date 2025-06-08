New Delhi [India] June 7 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Saturday expressed condolences on the demise of former Union Minister Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa.

He visited the late leader's residence in Sangrur, Punjab, and offered condolences to the bereaved family, according to a press release.

The Chief Minister said Sardar Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa had a long and distinguished political career. He served as an MLA, a member of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, and held ministerial responsibilities in Punjab.

He was a respected leader whose life serves as an inspiration for all.

The Chief Minister prayed to the Almighty to grant eternal peace to the departed soul and strength to the family to bear this irreparable loss.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader and former Union Minister Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa passed away on May 28.

Dhindsa had been battling health issues for a long time. He passed away today at around 5 PM, at the age of 89.

Dhindsa had been unwell for several months, and his condition had been getting worse over time.

He was admitted to Fortis Hospital, in Mohali, Punjab on May 27, in a critical condition. As per the hospital authorities, he was suffering from severe pneumonia and cardiac complications, compounded by age-related health issues.

"Despite the best efforts of the multidisciplinary medical team, he passed away at approximately 5:05 PM today due to cardiac arrhythmia and cardiac arrest," the hospital authorities said.

Shiromani Akali Dal President, Sukhbir Singh Badal expressed condolences on Dhindsa's demise.

In a post on X, Badal wrote, "My heart is deeply saddened by the passing away of Sardar Sukhdev Singh Ji Dhindsa Sahab. Dhindsa Sahab served Punjab and the nation for a long time in the Shiromani Akali Dal, which will always be remembered. I personally and on behalf of the Shiromani Akali Dal, offer him flowers of respect and devotion and pray to the Almighty to grant the departed soul a place of rest in His feet and grant the family the strength to bear the loss." (ANI)

