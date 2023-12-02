Ambala (Haryana) [India], December 2 (ANI): Visibility took a plunge and hit zero in some places as dense fog engulfed Haryana's Ambala City accompanied by the cold waves on Saturday.

The dense fog reduced visibility, causing vehicles to slow down and use their lights for safety. Despite the cold weather, the residents found joy in this change. Many people were seen enjoying their morning walks in the fog, relishing the fresh air after a period of smog.

The end of November's rainfall marked the beginning of December's fog. The sudden encounter with the dense fog during their morning walk was a pleasant surprise for the residents. The foggy weather also provided a cosy atmosphere for those waiting to enjoy their walks and a hot cup of tea at the local tea shop.

The fog, while increasing the cold, was also seen as beneficial. The residents expressed that the fog was a welcome change from the previous smoggy conditions, which made breathing difficult. Now, they are enjoying their morning walks in the fresh air. To keep warm in the increased cold, they are savouring hot tea.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday held a virtual media briefing addressed by Director General IMD Mrutyunjay Mohapatra and said that minimum and maximum temperatures in December are likely to remain above normal in most parts of the country.

IMD in its briefing said, "During December 2023, minimum temperatures are most likely to be above normal over most parts of the country. And maximum temperatures for December 2023 are likely to be above normal over most parts of the country except some areas of central India and North India".

During the upcoming winter season (December 2023 to February 2024), above normal minimum temperatures are likely in most parts of the country adding that above normal maximum temperatures are likely over most parts of the country except some areas over central and northwest India, DG IMD further added.

On cold waves, IMD stated, "The occurrence of cold waves over the north, northwest, central, east and northeast parts of the country during the upcoming winter season (December to February 2024) is likely to remain below normal." (ANI)

