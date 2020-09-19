Rohtak (Haryana) [India], September 19 (ANI): Farmers and Arhtiyas (commission agents) in Rohtak are staging a protest against the agriculture reforms bills passed by the Lok Sabha.

The protesters assembled and raised slogans against the Centre's reforms and further said that their outcry will continue till the three bills are taken back.

Dimple Budhwar, president, Rohtak Anaj Mandi Arhtiyas Association said that the agriculture-related bills would completely destroy farmers.

"We are protesting against the three bills brought by the Centre which are anti-farmers, and anti-business. Our protests will continue till they are taken back. On September 20 we will gherao the offices of Deputy Commissioner (DC) across Haryana. Farmers, Aadtis and all others will take part in this, this will be a big protest," Badhwar told ANI here.

This comes after three ordinances were promulgated to usher in agricultural reforms for raising the income of the farmers and giving them more freedom to sell their produce. Besides Haryana, farmer protests have been witnessed in Punjab and Telangana.

Notably, the move has also brought differences between allies Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) in Punjab, which has also opposed the ordinances.

Displaying her opposition to the Bills tabled by the NDA government, SAD leader and Union Food Processing Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal had on Thursday evening resigned from the Union Cabinet. (ANI)

