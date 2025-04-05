Chandigarh, Apr 5 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Saturday said the state government has decided to develop a film city at Pinjore in Panchkula district to support artists and promote the film industry.

The film city will be established over 100 acres of land.

The chief minister said the land has already been identified and the process of appointing a consultant for the project is underway.

The work of film city is expected to commence soon, he added.

Saini said another film city will be developed in Gurugram, adding the land selection process for this phase is currently in progress.

These initiatives will not only benefit professionals associated with the film industry but will also create new employment opportunities in the state, he said.

The chief minister was addressing the closing ceremony of a two-day film festival held at Maharishi Dayanand University.

He assured the artists associated with the film industry that efforts would be made to telecast one Haryanvi film every week on Doordarshan in coordination with Prasar Bharati.

Saini said the responsibility of introducing filmmaking courses in all universities across Haryana would be entrusted to Dada Lakhmi Chand State University of Performing and Visual Arts (SUPVA).

SUPVA, in collaboration with the Education department, will also work towards introducing theatre education in schools.

Addressing the demand to revive single-screen cinemas, Saini said the Haryana government has constituted a film promotion board to support regional cinema.

The board will collaborate with the Art and Cultural Affairs department to take this initiative forward, he added.

The chief minister said the film festival is a commendable initiative to showcase and promote Haryana's rich cultural heritage.

"It is not merely a celebration of cinema, but a reflection of our deep respect and unwavering commitment to Haryanvi culture, art and language. Haryana's soil embodies a unique confluence of valour, creativity and tradition," said Saini.

Its folk art, music and dance are renowned across the world for their authenticity and vibrancy, he added.

The chief minister said this festival stands as a living demonstration to the proud legacy of Haryanvi cinema.

Haryana holds a distinct identity not only as a political and administrative entity, but also as a land of cultural richness, natural beauty, valor, tradition and self-respect, said Saini.

This sacred soil has produced warriors and athletes of great renown, while also making invaluable contributions to the realms of music and culture, he added.

The chief minister further said cinema is not just a source of entertainment, but also a powerful medium for social transformation and public awareness.

Haryanvi cinema, he said, has played a crucial role in preserving traditions, inspiring progressive thinking and awakening societal consciousness.

Describing cinema as a powerful medium to influence the younger generation, Saini emphasized the need to engage youth through positive and inspiring themes.

He urged the celebrities from the film industry to take the lead in this endeavour.

The chief minister said while film festivals have traditionally been organised in cities like Goa and Pune, hosting such a festival in Haryana is a bold and forward-looking initiative.

It marks a significant step towards establishing Haryana's distinct presence in the world of cinema, he said.

Saini expressed confidence that the festival would inspire greater awareness and interest in cinema among the new generation of viewers and aspiring artists.

Describing the event as a vibrant confluence of art, culture and film, he said that this initiative would contribute to shaping a new and stronger cultural identity for Haryana on the national stage.

Meanwhile, actor Raj Kumar Rao praised the Haryana Film Festival 2025, calling it a significant platform that will empower and inspire young talent to pursue careers in the film industry.

Sharing his personal journey, the actor recalled that when he aspired to enter the film world, there were no such opportunities and platforms.

He urged today's youth to take full advantage of such initiatives to refine and showcase their talent.

Rao said India has emerged as a prominent force globally, with countries around the world looking toward India with admiration and interest especially in the field of cinema, where new opportunities and dimensions are rapidly unfolding.

Encouraging the youth, he said, "If you pursue your passion with dedication, hard work and sincerity, success will surely follow."

