Chandigarh, Aug 10 (PTI) A UPSC panel on Thursday shortlisted three Haryana cadre IPS officers from amongst whom the state government would now select the next director general of police, with the incumbent chief's term ending later this month.

The empanelment committee of the Union Public Service Commission held a meeting at New Delhi, official sources said here.

Also Read | Jadavpur University Student Death: 'I Am Not a Gay', JU Fresher Said Repeatedly Before Dying Under Mysterious Circumstances After Falling From Hostel Balcony.

The term of the present Haryana DGP, P K Agrawal ends August 15.

Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal and state DGP Agrawal, who are the committee's members, also attended the meeting.

Also Read | Rajni Priya Arrested: CBI Arrests Srijan Scam Key Accused After Six Years.

The state government will now have to pick the next DGP from amongst the three shortlisted IPS officers -- R C Mishra, Mohd. Akil, both 1989-batch officers, and Shatrujeet Kapur (1990 batch).

Sources said that Chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar is keen to pick Kapur, who is Director General of the state's Anti-Corruption Bureau.

According to the Supreme Court guidelines, out of the three shortlisted IPS officers by the UPSC, the state government is to finalise the name of one officer for the appointment of a regular DGP. A month ago, the state government had sent a proposal containing the names of nine IPS officers to the UPSC for shortlisting the names of three officers.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)