Nuh (Haryana) [India], August 12 (ANI): Haryana Government on Friday extended the suspension of mobile internet and SMS services in the Nuh district till August 13.

The order passed by the Haryana Home Secretary stated that the conditions in the district are still "critical and tense".

"Whereas it has been brought to my notice by Deputy Commissioner Nuh that the law andorder situation has been reviewed and the conditions are still critical and tense in thedistrict," the statement said.

"And whereas, after assessment of the current prevailing law and order situation as well asrecommendation of the Deputy Commissioner, Nuh, I am of the considered view that thereis a clear potential for disruption of public utilities, damage to public assets and amenitiesand disturbance of public law and order in district Nuh on account of misuse of the internetservices by way of the spread of inflammatory material and false rumours, which arebeing/could be transmitted and circulated to the public through social media/ messagingservices on mobile internet service, SMS services and other dongle services," the statement added.

Earlier, the mobile internet was suspended till August 8 and later extended to August 11.

Nuh district has witnessed violence following clashes between two groups broke out after a religious procession passing through the district came under attack, leaving two home guards dead and dozens of people—including around 20 policemen—injured in the frenzy of violence that followed.

Meanwhile, schools and educational institutions on Friday opened in Nuh after being shut down due to incidents of violence.

As per the district administration the curfew was be relaxed from 7 am to 3 pm on Friday.

According to Ravinder Jain, Principal of Model Sanskriti Sr Sec School, some students from the primary section have returned to school, but higher-grade students are still not attending.

"Some students of the primary section have come however the higher grade students are not coming. Students who are participating in the 15th August program have also come. This is a good move by the administration," he said.

District Magistrate of Nuh, Dhirendra Khadgata issued an order lifting the curfew for public movement from 07.00 am to 03.00 pm (8.00 hours only) on August 11. A separate order has been issued for banks.

The district magistrate’s order further states that any person found guilty of violating the curfew will be liable for punishment under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code and all other relevant rules.

Superintendent of Police Nuh shall ensure the proper implementation of these orders, it read. (ANI)

