Chandigarh, Jul 8 (PTI) Congress MLA Amit Sihag met Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar here and demanded that Dabwali be made a separate district with Kalanwali subdivision included in it.

Batting for Dabwali as a separate district, which he said was a demand of the people of the area, Sihag said geographically it is located at one end of Haryana and is surrounded by borders of Punjab and Rajasthan.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Reports 3,756 New COVID-19 Cases, State Tally Rises to 1,22,350: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on July 8, 2020.

He pointed out that currently the distance between Dabwali and Sirsa, the district of which it is a part of, is 60 km.

After meeting the chief minister at his residence here on Tuesday evening, Sihag on Wednesday said he told Khattar that making Dabwali a district will give a boost to this economically backward area.

Also Read | COVID-19 Recovery Rate in India Improves to 61.53%, Gap Between Recoveries And Active Cases Nearly 2 Lakh.

He told the chief minister that due to its geographical location, the Dabwali area has become a hotbed for drug peddlers and suggested that it can also be made a police district, a form of division of a geographical area patrolled by a police force.

Sihag, who is the MLA from Dabwali constituency, gave an example of Hansi in Hisar district, which was converted into a police district earlier to control the spiralling crime rate.

“I requested the chief minister to convert Dabwali into a police district, if technical difficulties come in the way of it being given the status of a full-fledged district,” he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)