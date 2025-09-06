Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], September 6(ANI): Haryana's Energy, Transport and Labour Minister, Anil Vij, on Saturday called upon by former Governor of Odisha, Prof. Ganeshi Lal, in Ambala. Prof. Lal was accompanied by his family on a courtesy visit.

Energy Minister Anil Vij extended a warm welcome to Prof. Ganeshi Lal and his family. During the interaction, both dignitaries engaged in a meaningful exchange of views on a wide range of social, cultural and national issues.

On this occasion, Prof. Lal's son, Manish Singla, presented a revered portrait of Lord Jagannath to the Energy Minister, specially brought from Odisha. Accepting the gift with gratitude, the Minister remarked that it was a symbol of divine blessings and good fortune.

The meeting was marked by warmth, mutual respect, and cordiality, reflecting the deep bonds of regard and goodwill shared between the distinguished personalities.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Vij said that the Haryana Government had been committed to respecting every section of society and was creating history by implementing new welfare schemes. In this series, a historic step had been taken for the social security and dignity of women with the launch of the 'Deen Dayal Lado Laxmi Yojana.'

Vij stated that the scheme would be formally launched on September 25, 2025, on the birth anniversary of Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya. Under the scheme, eligible women in Haryana were to receive monthly financial assistance of Rs. 2,100.

Speaking to media persons at his residence in Ambala Cantonment, Vij said that this initiative fulfilled a key promise made in the State Government's election manifesto.

He added, "To ensure transparency and accessibility, beneficiaries will not need to visit any office. An official mobile application will soon be launched on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, allowing applicants to apply directly through their smartphones. After verification, eligible women will start receiving the benefits of the scheme." (ANI)

