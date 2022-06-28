Chandigarh, Jun 27 (PTI) The old-age pension of the eligible beneficiaries will now be sanctioned at their doorstep after the Haryana cabinet accorded its approval to a change of procedure for sanctioning new pension cases on Monday.

According to an official statement, in a big relief to the senior citizens, who have to make frequent visits to an Antyodaya Kendra or any government office for pension-related work, the cabinet has given its approval to a change of procedure for sanctioning new pension cases under the Old Age Samman Allowance scheme at their doorstep without any hassle.

Under the new procedure, an eligible person shall be required to have a Parivar Pehchan Patra (family ID) number for determining his eligibility under the Old Age Samman Allowance scheme, according to the decision of the cabinet, which met here under Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar's chairmanship.

Through a secured data transfer process, the Haryana Parivar Pehchan Authority shall, in an electronic form, provide the list of beneficiaries who, according to the data maintained by the authority, are eligible for the Old Age Samman Allowance, along with their details.

Those included in the list will be aged 60 years and above and the total income of a beneficiary and his or her spouse will not be more than Rs 2 lakh per annum. The beneficiaries will also have to be residents of Haryana for at least 15 years.

The details provided by the Haryana Parivar Pehchan Authority, particularly the age of a beneficiary, his or her income status, residence proof and bank account details, will not require any further verification by the social justice and empowerment department.

"However, if any specific fact otherwise comes to the knowledge of the department regarding correctness of the information or verification, the same will be forwarded by the Social Justice and Empowerment Department to the Haryana Parivar Pehchan Authority for further enquiry," the statement said.

After determining the eligibility of the persons under the scheme, the beneficiaries will be contacted by the office of the district social welfare officer (DSWO) concerned or any other authorised government representative for obtaining his or her consent for availing the Old Age Samman Allowance.

The DSWO will ensure that the person is not drawing any other pension, in accordance with the guidelines of the scheme.

"After receipt of the intended beneficiaries' consent and enquiry as mentioned, the concerned DSWO will sanction the Old Age Samman Allowance in the beneficiaries' favour online on the portal of the Social Justice and Empowerment Department and Unique Pension Identification Number will be generated and provided to the beneficiary," the statement said.

