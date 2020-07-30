Chandigarh, Jul 30 (PTI) Haryana police have seized 1,500 bottles of illicit Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) which were being smuggled from Ghaziabad to Gurgaon district, a state police spokesperson said on Thursday.

He said the consignment was being smuggled in a truck.

Also Read | Plasma to Be Provided Free of Cost by Punjab Government to All Those in Need in the State, Says CM Captain Amarinder Singh.

Haryana police impounded the truck and seized the consignment of bottles in Gurgaon district. The liquor bottles were packed in 128 cartons, he said.

Two persons were arrested in this connection, he said, adding both were residents of Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh.

Also Read | 'India, China Agreed That Early and Complete Disengagement of Troops Along LAC Was Essential for Smooth Overall Development of Bilateral Relations, Says MEA: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on July 30, 2020.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused had brought the liquor from Ghaziabad for supply in Gurgaon.

A case under relevant sections of the Excise Act was registered against the accused and further investigation into the case was under progress, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)