Chandigarh, Apr 20 (PTI) Haryana on Tuesday recorded 7,811 new cases of COVID-19, its biggest single-day spike so far, while 35 more people succumbed to the viral disease during the same period, according to a health department bulletin.

The coronavirus-related death toll in the state has risen to 3,483 while the infection tally has reached 3,71,624.

Among the districts that reported a big spike in cases are Gurgaon (2,344), Faridabad (1,245), Sonipat (607), Karnal (547), Hisar (479), Panipat (311) and Panchkula (299).

The latest deaths included five from Hisar, four each from Gurgaon and Fatehabad and three from Panipat district.

The state has 49,772 active COVID-19 cases. So far, 3,18,369 people have recovered and the state has a recovery rate of 85.67 per cent, the bulletin said.

