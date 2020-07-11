Chandigarh [India], July 11 (ANI): Haryana has seen a sharp drop of 20.46 per cent in incidents of crime against women during the first six months of this year in comparison to the corresponding period of 2019, according to state Director-General of Police (DGP) Manoj Yadava.

The rape cases show a reduction of 18.18 per cent, while the kidnapping/abduction cases fell by 27.41 per cent.

Yadava said that Haryana has seen a sharp decline in crime against women with a total of 4,893 cases pertaining to rape, molestation, kidnapping and eve-teasing registered between January and June 2020, compared to 6,152 cases in the corresponding period of 2019.

The DGP said that overall crime saw a significant decline over the past six months, cases of rape in first half of 2020, saw a decrease of 18.18 per cent in comparison to the previous year.

"In total, 657 rape cases were reported between January and June 2020 as compared to 803 last year. Cases registered under POCSO Act also fell from 850 to 756, a dip of 11.05 per cent," he said.

"During the same period, the cases of kidnapping/abduction of women have also witnessed the sharpest fall of 27.41 per cent. The total number of such cases dropped to 1,152 in 2020 from 1,587 reported in the same period in the previous year," he added.

Similarly, cases of cruelty to women under Section 498A of Indian Penal Code also went down by 552 cases, from 2,140 to 1,588 during the same period, a fall of 25.79 per cent.

Yadava said that the overall crime rate has also reduced due to increased patrolling and close monitoring by police personnel who are working relentlessly for the safety and security of every citizen.

"New initiatives, presence of police, certain restrictions together with a reduced scope of movement due to COVID-19 lockdown also contributed to the fall of crime against women. We are continuously trying to ensure technology-driven preventive measures to ensure the safety of women and children in the state," he said. (ANI)

