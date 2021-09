Chandigarh, Sep 5 (PTI) Haryana's Covid tally rose to 7,70,557 on Sunday with 14 fresh cases, while the death toll remained at 9,683 as no new fatality was reported in the past 24 hours, a health bulletin said.

Of the fresh cases, five were reported from Faridabad district, among others.

There are 287 active cases in the state, while 7,60,243 people have recovered from the infection so far.

The recovery rate was 98.66 per cent, the bulletin said.

