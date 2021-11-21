Chandigarh, Nov 21 (PTI) Haryana reported 16 COVID-19 cases and zero daily deaths due to the disease on Sunday, pushing the infection tally to 7,71,544.

According to the health department's daily bulletin, the death toll remained unchanged at 10,053.

Also Read | Bengaluru Shocker: Youth Kills 19-Year-Old Girl Before Ending His Life; Probe Launched.

Nine new cases were reported from Gurugram, four from Panchkula, two from Fatehabad and one case was from Faridabad.

The number of active cases of the disease in the state stands at 117, while the count of recoveries is at 7,61,351.

Also Read | RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Says 'We Didn't Progress in 75 Years As Much as We Could Have'.

The recovery rate was recorded at 98.68 per cent, the bulletin showed.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)