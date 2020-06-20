Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], June 20 (ANI): As many as 525 new positive cases were reported in Haryana on Friday, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state to 9,743, according to the state health department.

Out of the total number of cases, 4,710 are active, 4,889 have recovered and 144 have died due to the lethal infection.

Meanwhile, India's COVID-19 tally on Friday reached 3,80,532, out of which 1,63,248 are active cases, 2,04,711 have been cured/discharged/migrated and 12,573 have died, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

