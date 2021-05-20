Chandigarh, May 20: Haryana has reported more than 226 cases of Black Fungus (Mucormycosis) infection so far, state Health Minister Anil Vij informed. "The state government has issued the instruction in all the districts regarding Black Fungus disease that Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of the disctrict should be immediately informed upon detection of any such case and the treatment be provided after forming a team of multispecialty doctors," Vij said.

"We have received around 12,000 injections from the Central government for the treatment of this infection and its medicines are being ordered from wherever it is available in the country. We are trying to not let this infection assume the proportions of a pandemic," Vij added.

On May 15, Black Fungus has been declared a notified disease in Haryana.

The state government has also started training doctors regarding its treatment. Four medical colleges in the state have also reserved 20 beds for the infection. The government will buy the medicine and give it directly to the medical colleges. Mucormycosis or Black Fungus Declared Notifiable Disease by Telangana Government.

The rare fungal infection called 'mucormycosis' or 'black fungus' is on the rise in several parts of the country, including Delhi. As per the Union Health Ministry, mucormycosis or black fungus is a complication caused by a fungal infection.

People catch mucormycosis by coming in contact with the fungal spores in the environment. It can also develop on the skin after the fungus enters the skin through a cut, scrape, burn, or other type of skin trauma.

