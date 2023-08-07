Chandigarh, Aug 7 (PTI) To ensure strict compliance of weight restrictions for vehicles carrying goods and mining materials on highways, Haryana Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal on Monday said the state government is resolutely implementing measures to curb overloading and has also approached the Rajasthan government in the matter.

Presiding over a meeting on the overloading of goods vehicles in the state here, the chief secretary said the measures will help safeguard road infrastructure and enhance road safety, according to an official statement.

"The meeting highlighted the escalating concerns arising from a significant influx of vehicles carrying mining materials from neighbouring states, especially Rajasthan, entering Haryana. This has led to a surge in overloading cases, posing severe risks to precious human lives and causing undue strain on the state's infrastructure," it said.

To address the issue effectively, Kaushal said the Haryana government has reached out to the Rajasthan government.

They have been requested to provide detailed information regarding the implementation and usage of the e-Rawana system, which is designed to monitor and ensure compliance of permissible weight limits for vehicles, he said.

Kaushal said that the Public Works Buildings and Roads (PWD B&R) department will install advanced Weighing Motion Machines (WMMs) at toll plazas across the state.

These machines will accurately measure the weight of vehicles in real-time as they pass through the toll plazas, allowing prompt identification of overloading, he said.

To strengthen the enforcement of the weight limits, it has been decided that the mining and transport department will be empowered to issue challan against overweight vehicles carrying mining material. This measure will ensure stringent regulation and penalties for those violating weight restrictions, he said.

