Chandigarh, Aug 28 (PTI) The total number of COVID-19 cases in Haryana increased to 7,70,445 as 13 more people tested positive for the disease, while the death toll climbed to 9,673 with one more fatality.

According to the health department's daily bulletin, Gurugram reported three fresh cases and Yamunanagar four.

Also Read | 2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 To Be Launched in India on September 1; Expected Prices, Features & Specifications.

The latest death was reported from Jhajjar district, the bulletin said.

There are 657 active COVID-19 cases in Haryana. So far, 7,60,115 people have recovered from the disease and the state has a recovery rate of 98.66 per cent, it said.

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy A52 5G India Launch Confirmed For September 1, 2021; Expected Prices, Features & Specifications.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)