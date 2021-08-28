The highly-anticipated Samsung Galaxy A52 5G smartphone will be launched in India on September 1, 2021. This information was officially confirmed by the South Korean technology giant on its social media platforms. It's worth noting that the all-new A-series phone was recently unveiled in the UK market. Now the 5G model is set to reach our shores in the next few days. The UK-spec handset gets a chipset upgrade and few added refinements over its 4G counterpart. Samsung Galaxy M32 5G: All You Need To Know.

The upcoming Galaxy A52 5G has been subject to many rumours and speculations tipping its India launch date along with specifications and pricing. Such rumours suggested that the Galaxy A52 5G will be launched in India on September 3, 2021.

Similar reports suggested that the Galaxy A52s 5G will come in two variants - 6GB+128GB and 8GB+128GB. The base 6GB + 128GB model is likely to be priced at Rs 35,999 whereas the bigger 8GB + 128GB variant will cost around Rs 37,999. It will be offered in three colours - Awesome Black, Awesome White and Awesome Violet.

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G (Photo Credits: Samsung)

As far as specifications are concerned, the Samsung Galaxy A52s is tipped to sport a 6.5-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O display. The screen will come with a 120Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 2400 X 1080 pixels. Under the hood, there will be a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC, paired with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. There will also be a provision to expand internal storage up to 1TB via a microSD card. The phone will run on Android 11-based OneUI 3.1 custom skin out of the box.

Awesome is just around the corner. Get ready as we unveil the all new #GalaxyA52s5G in its Awesome glory on 1st September, 12PM. Catch the super-fast, super smooth smartphone in 3 stunning shades, ready to win you over: Awesome black, Awesome white and Awesome violet. pic.twitter.com/DLrlC7T4IQ — Samsung India (@SamsungIndia) August 28, 2021

For photography, it is likely to come equipped with a quad rear camera, consisting of a 64MP primary shooter which will be assisted by a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens and two 5MP sensors for macro and depth. It will come with a 32MP snapper for selfies and video calls, which is placed within the hole-punch cutout. It will be backed by a 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast-charging support.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 28, 2021 11:19 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).