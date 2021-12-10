Chandigarh, Dec 10 (PTI) Haryana's COVID-19 caseload increased to 7,71,966 on Friday as 27 more people tested positive for the viral disease, while the death toll remained unchanged at 10,055, according to the health department's daily bulletin.

Of the fresh cases, Gurugram reported 12, Panchkula five and Faridabad four.

Also Read | Weather Forecast: Jammu, Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh Likely to Receive Rainfall, Snowfall During December 13-15.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Haryana stands at 217, the bulletin stated.

So far, 7,61,671 people have recovered from the disease. The state has a recovery rate of 98.67 per cent, it said.

Also Read | Kerala Shocker: Woman With Skin Ailments Dies After Husband Makes Her Undergo 'Superstitious Treatment'.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)