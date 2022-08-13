Hisar, Aug 13 (PTI) Rifleman Nishant Malik, who died in a terrorist attack at an Army camp in Jammu and Kashmir, was cremated with full state honours in his native village Dhanderi, about 40 km from here, on Saturday.

Malik's mortal remains were flown to Delhi from Jammu on Friday and reached his village late at night.

His body was kept at a government school, where a large number of people, including villagers, paid tributes to the slain soldier.

Hansi MLA Vinod Bhayana, Deputy Commissioner Priyanka Soni, Superintendent of Police Nitika Gehlot and Army officers also paid tributes to Malik.

Malik and three other soldiers were killed in the pre-dawn terrorist attack in Rajouri on Thursday.

He was the only brother among four siblings.

Malik appeared for his BA final year exam last month. He returned to his unit on July 18 after one-and-a-half months' leave.

