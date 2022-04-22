Panipat (Haryana) [India], April 22 (ANI): Haryana government is going to host a grand celebration in Panipat, on April 24 to mark the 400th Parkash Purab of the ninth Sikh Guru Tegh Bahadur.

This was announced earlier by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar at a press conference.

As a part of the preparations for the event, a cleanliness drive was carried out in Panipat on Friday morning, to make the city clean in order to avoid any inconvenience to the Sangat who will attend the celebrations.

Member of Parliament Sanjay Bhatia, Member of Legislative Assembly Mahipal Dhanda, MLA Pramod Vij, and District Deputy Commissioner Sunil Sarwan participated in the drive.

The CMO officials said that it is estimated nearly one lakh people will attend the event. A grand pandal has been planned on an area of two lakh square feet in 25 acres of field.

Ahead of the event, a team of the Haryana government visited Amritsar to bring the holy water of the Golden Temple lake for the event.

Chief Minister Khattar and his cabinet, Leader of Opposition, leaders of all political parties of the state, and Sant Samaj will also participate in the event.

Sikh musicians, Ragi and Dhadi, from across the country will be present at the event.

Guru Tegh Bahadur was the ninth Guru (April 1, 1621-November 11, 1675) of the Sikh religion.

The event is focused on highlighting the teachings of Guru Tegh Bahadur, who sacrificed his life to protect religion and human values, ideals and principles in world history. He was executed for supporting the religious freedom of Kashmiri Pandits on the orders of Mughal ruler Aurangzeb.

Crores of people follow the path and remember the sacrifice of the Guru even after 400 years. (ANI)

