Chandigarh, May 1 (PTI) The newly created 'Department of Future' in Haryana has got its commissioner and secretary and director, an official statement said here on Thursday.

Commissioner and Secretary of Fisheries and Archives Departments, Amneet P Kumar has been given the additional charge of commissioner and secretary, Department of Future.

Special Secretary, Department of Personnel, Training and Parliamentary Affairs, Aditya Dahiya has been given additional responsibility as Director of the Department of Future, the statement said.

While presenting the state budget for 2025-26 during the assembly session in March, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, who also holds the finance portfolio, had announced creation of the 'Department of Future' to make Haryana "future capable".

"This department will anticipate upcoming challenges, disparities, and new opportunities for economic development. It will provide policy recommendations to all other departments and work to enhance their capacity over time," he had then said.

