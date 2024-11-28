Chandigarh, Nov 28 (PTI) The Yadavindra Gardens, popular as Pinjore Gardens, in Haryana's Panchkula district will now be thrown open as an exclusive heritage wedding destination, officials said.

The move by the Haryana Tourism Corporation Ltd (HTC) will offer couples a unique opportunity to celebrate their special day in a setting of historic grandeur and scenic beauty in Pinjore.

The initiative beginning with a four-month pilot project aims to promote sustainable tourism and highlight the region's rich cultural heritage, an HTC spokesperson said on Thursday.

Located about 25 km from Chandigarh on the Ambala-Panchkula-Shimla highway, the Yadavindra Gardens is nestled in the picturesque foothills of the Shivalik range.

The 17th century complex is known for its expansive lawns, historic structures, ornamental fountains, and panoramic views, making it an ideal location for weddings, the spokesperson said in a statement.

The gardens offer a range of rental options designed to accommodate different event preferences and budgets, he said.

"The complete garden rental is available at Rs 10 lakh plus applicable taxes per function, while options for the Jal Mahal, stage, and gathering space are priced at Rs 6 lakh plus taxes. The Rang Mahal to Jal Mahal and stage area package is offered at Rs 8 lakh plus taxes per function," teh statement said.

"In addition, guests can enjoy elegant accommodation with 20 rooms and suites, including the renowned Rang Mahal and Sheesh Mahal. Room rates range from Rs 2,339 to Rs 6,000 per night, and early booking is recommended to ensure a seamless experience," it added.

The HTC has also established comprehensive guidelines to maintain the heritage and cultural integrity of the gardens during events.

"Temporary decorations must be pre-approved and align with the site's aesthetics. Organisers are also required to follow environmental guidelines, including waste management, limited use of firecrackers, and sound and light restrictions.

"Security measures are mandatory to manage crowds and protect the property. Additionally, the gardens offer ample parking spaces in coordination with the local authorities with optional valet services. Event planners will also have access to a designated kitchen area, with event setups restricted to the pre-approved zones," the spokesperson said in the statement.

The pilot project will run for four months during which the HTC will evaluate the feasibility and revenue potential of the Yadavindra Gardens as a destination wedding venue.

"The initiative reflects the tourism department's dedication to balancing financial sustainability with the preservation of cultural and historical sites," he said.

It also underscores Haryana Tourism's commitment to showcasing heritage sites through innovative solutions that benefit tourism and support local economies.

"Event managers are encouraged to feature the HTC logo and branding in their promotional materials to highlight the venue's historical significance and reinforce its appeal as a premier choice for elegant, heritage-inspired weddings," the spokesperson said.

