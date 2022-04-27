New Delhi, Apr 27 (PTI) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the exit of some global brands from India, and said "Hate-in-India" and Make-in-India cannot coexist.

He also talked about unemployment in the country and urged the prime minister to focus on the "devastating unemployment crisis" instead.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Man Sets 60-Year-Old Mother on Fire, Later Consumes Poison.

"The ease of driving business out of India. 7 Global Brands. 9 Factories.649 Dealerships. 84,000 Jobs," he said on Twitter.

Gandhi shared a picture on Twitter showing seven global brands -- Chevrolet in 2017, Man Trucks in 2018, Fiat and United Motors in 2019, Harley Davidson in 2020, Ford in 2021 and Datsun in 2022-- which have exited the country.

Also Read | Weather Forecast: ‘Hailstorm Likely Over Assam and Meghalaya on April 27’ Says IMD; Heatwave To Prevail Over Central Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh.

"Modi ji, Hate-in-India and Make-in-India can't coexist! Time to focus on India's devastating unemployment crisis instead," Gandhi said.

Gandhi and the Congress have been attacking the government over the issue of unemployment.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)