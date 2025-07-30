Mumbai, July 30 (PTI) A hawker was allegedly assaulted by two brothers and their accomplice in Goregaon area of Mumbai on Wednesday over the sharing of space for selling wares, leading to the arrest of one of the accused, police said.

The brother duo, identified as Akshay Shivmani Patil and Sagar Shivmani Patil, have multiple cases registered in their names, including attempted murder and extortion.

An official said an argument ensued between the hawker, identified as Victor Pereira, and the three men after they asked him to make place for Chavan, who wants to sell flowers at the spot.

Police registered an FIR after a video of the assault went viral, leading to the arrest of Rohan Chavan, an accomplice of the Patil brothers.

Chavan was arrested under relevant sections of the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) while a hunt is underway for the Patil brothers.

Further investigation is underway.

