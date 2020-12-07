New Delhi [India], December 7 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Monday expressed unhappiness with the effort of Delhi Police's crime branch in the probe of the missing Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) constable case and asked to file a status report in the matter.

A division bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rajnish Bhatnagar asked the crime branch to file its another status report and listed the matter for December 18.

Also Read | Award Winners Not Patriots, Got Honours by Abusing ‘Bharat Mata’, Says Madhya Pradesh Agriculture Minister Kamal Patel (Watch Video).

The court also hinted that it may transfer the probe to an independent investigating agency including the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The court further said that it is not satisfied with the investigation conducted till now.

Also Read | Cafe Coffee Day: Malavika Hegde, Wife of Late CCD Founder VG Siddhartha, Appointed as New CEO.

Earlier, the court had transferred the investigation to the crime branch into the mysterious disappearance of the CISF constable.

The constable was missing since May 2020 after he allegedly visited his office at Dhaula Kuan to seek clearance of his leave to visit his native place in East Godavari in Andhra Pradesh.

The court was hearing a habeas corpus petition filed by Godi Rajakumari, the wife of CISF constable Venkata Rao, seeking to know the whereabouts of her husband.

CISF constable wife's advocates R Balaji and K Sravan Kumar have submitted that matter was required to be transferred to the crime branch to instill confidence in a fair and impartial investigation as there are several contradictory claims made by the respondent CISF and the Usmanpur Police Station in the status reports submitted by the police and counter affidavit of CISF.

The counsel told the court that although Venkat Rao disappeared on May 26, the Usmanpur police registered a case only on June 4. This was contrary to the claim of the CISF that it had lodged a missing person complaint on May 28.

CISF constable Venkat Rao has been missing from May 26 this year after he allegedly visited his office at Dhaula Kuan to seek clearance of his leave to visit his native place in East Godavari Andhra Pradesh along with his wife and her septuagenarian father. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)