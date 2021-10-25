New Delhi, Oct 25 (PTI) The Delhi High Court Monday dismissed a petition seeking regularisation of unauthorised colonies left out by the authorities, saying legalisation of such colonies was meant for the poor and downtrodden and not for the rich class.

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh termed the petition as a motivated litigation filed at the behest of residents of affluent unauthorised colonies.

The court asked whether the affluent owners of properties were illiterate, poor or a downtrodden class as they sought to regularise unauthorised colonies like Sainik Farms, Mahendru Enclave and Anant Ram Dairy Colony here.

“It appears this is a motivated litigation at the behest of affluent unauthorised colony house owners,” the bench said while dismissing the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by an advocate.

The court said as and when residents of the left out unauthorised colonies will approach the court, a decision will be taken in accordance with rules and law.

The court passed the order while dismissing the petition which sought conversion of unauthorised colonies to legal or regularised colonies.

Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Aishwarya Bhati, representing the Centre, submitted that the regulations and the statute has been enacted with the objective to comprehensively address the issues of lower income groups of the society in unauthorised colonies.

“The primary purpose of these regulations and enactment is to grant relief to the lower income group of the society, which constitute majority of the inhabitants of the unauthorised colonies, and not affluent sections of the society. The law can make and set apart the classes according to the needs and exigencies of the society,” the Centre said in its affidavit, filed through advocate Nidhi Banga.

It added that people living in unauthorised affluent colonies cannot seek parity with those belonging to the lower income group living in unauthorised colonies.

The petitioner advocate submitted that the authorised have deliberately excluded people of unauthorised colonies created by affluent people.

The plea sought to direct the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to accept the registration for regularisation of all the 1,797 unauthorised colonies instead of 1,731 on its portal in view of a gazette published by the Centre.

It said the authorised have carved out the list of 66 unauthorised colonies from the list of 1,797 unauthorised colonies on the ground that the residents of these 66 colonies are “affluent” people.

