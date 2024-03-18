New Delhi, Mar 18 (PTI) The Delhi High Court Monday issued contempt notices to the DDA vice-chairman and the forest department's principal secretary over the felling of over 1,000 trees, including those on Southern Ridge land, to construct an approach road near the South Asian University.

Justice Jasmeet Singh observed that the conduct of authorities was in "total violation" of court orders against the cutting down of trees and asked the officials to file an affidavit stating why action for contempt should not be taken against them.

The judge said 400 trees have been cut on Delhi Development Authority (DDA) land and 700 on forest land, and added, "The same clearly shows total apathy towards orders passed by the court and total violation of the same."

"Issue contempt notice to the vice-chairman of DDA and the principal secretary of forest. They will file an affidavit as to why contempt action be not taken against them," the court ordered.

The court also directed the authorities to ensure that no further trees are felled in the Southern Ridge. It was dealing with a case concerning permissions granted by tree officers for felling trees without passing speaking orders.

The counsel appearing in the matter claimed that last month, the Delhi government issued a notification exempting around 4.9 hectares of land for the construction of the approach road but even before final orders were issued, around 1,000 trees on DDA and Southern Ridge land were cut down.

Last year, the court had said no permission for felling trees would be granted in Delhi.

The lawyers also stated that earlier this month, the Supreme Court dismissed the DDA's application seeking permission to fell or translocate the trees.

The court, which perused photographs of the site, remarked that the felling of trees was "even more shocking" in light of the top court's order.

"If you are not going to follow the law, not going to follow court orders, you will need to go to jail," Justice Singh said.

Counsel for the DDA said the trees were not cut down by it as its application seeking permission from the Supreme Court was pending adjudication at that time.

While hearing another matter related to the pruning of trees in a colony in Janakpuri, the court also asked the forest department to state how and why permission was being granted for the pruning of branches with 45 cm girth.

Earlier this month, the court had expressed its displeasure over the cutting down of the trees in the Southern Ridge for the approach road and said if the authorities wanted to convert the capital into the Thar desert, they should state so on affidavit.

The matter would be heard next on April 1.

