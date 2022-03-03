New Delhi, Mar 3 (PTI) The Delhi High Court Thursday said soft-pedalling of the issue of encroachment by the South Delhi Municipal Corporation has encouraged people to encroach upon government land and asked the SDMC to remain present before it to answer the authorities' failure in removing ramps constructed outside houses in Vasant Vihar area here.

The high court said action was not taken by the authorities despite court order and it amounted to “dereliction of duty”.

Also Read | Ukraine Crisis: Huge Evacuation Requires High Level of Intervention, Says Kiren Rijiju.

Justice Waziri said two-and-a-half months have gone by and SDMC has neither demolished nor removed ramps noticed by it in the area and the inaction has encouraged the extensive damage done to the corporation's own footpaths and inconvenience to general public.

“Soft pedalling” of the issue by the SDMC showed that it encouraged people to encroach upon government land which caused much distress to physically infirm, disabled, elderly and children who want to take a stroll, the court said.

Also Read | Himachal Pradesh: Two Dead, 14 Injured as Bus Falls into Gorge in Mandi.

The court was hearing a contempt petition filed by Bhavreen Kandhari, represented through advocate Aditya N Prasad, alleging that the area around hundreds of trees in Vasant Vihar in South Delhi has been concretised and sought their preservation.

The court had earlier asked the SDMC to carry out the social disability audit in a proper manner in the Vasant Vihar area where its officials moved on wheelchairs but with assistance and not independently.

It had also asked why the ramps built outside several houses were not in level with the standards of SDMC and asked the authorities to remove them so that there are no obstructions to persons on wheelchairs or walkers.

The high court had earlier questioned the SDMC officials for not moving on Vasant Vihar's footpaths on a wheelchair to check their usability and asked “if it was below their dignity to sit on wheelchairs”.

It had asked why its November 15, 2021 order in which it had said that to ensure the usability of the footpaths, SDMC engineers shall traverse the entire colony's footpaths on a wheelchair without any aid or assistance from anyone.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)