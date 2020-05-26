India News | HC Seeks Lawyers' Views on Making Virtual Hearings Effective

Ahmedabad, May 26 (PTI) Amid the rising number of coronavirus cases in Ahmedabad, the Gujarat High Court on Tuesday sought the response of lawyers on making the hearing of cases through video conferencing "more participatory and all-inclusive".

Lawyers have been asked to respond to a series of questionnaires seeking their opinion and assessment about virtual hearing of cases.

The HC sought to know whether lawyers are facing any issue regarding electronic gadgets or internet connectivity, and whether they would prefer handling of cases through virtual court system "if a satisfactory mechanism is developed".

Chief Justice Vikram Nath said the HC has initiated remote hearing following the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic, which was the need of the hour, and that a few courts continue to function on a regular basis through video conferencing.

"With many representations received for moving forward in the functionality of court, and as the condition in the city of Ahmedabad continues to be extremely worrisome, in a move to make this exercise more participatory and all inclusive, this questionnaire is forwarded to each member of the Bar for them to respond to the situation, thoughtfully and wisely fulfilling obligations of the citizenry," the chief justice stated in his note on the questionnaire.

Lawyers have also been asked if they require assistance in filing e-mails, any technical training or professional guidance to conduct cases through video conferencing.

