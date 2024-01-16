Bengaluru, Jan 16 (PTI) The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday raised concerns about the recruitment process for the positions of wardens and supervisors in government hostels under the Department of Social Welfare and ordered that a comprehensive report specifically focusing on those for students belonging to SCs and STs be submitted within two weeks.

The order of the bench of Chief Justice Prasanna B Varale and Justice Krishna S Dixit came in a suo moto public interest litigation initiated by the court following news reports about the condition of these government-run hostels.

Also Read | Jharkhand: Over 8,600 Bank Accounts Used for Phishing Activities Frozen, 495 People Allegedly Involved in Cybercrimes Arrested.

The HC noted that the shortage of staff is severely affecting the academic progress of students in these hostels.

Advocate Nitin Ramesh, who is the amicus curiae in the case, informed the court that the National Child Rights Commission has issued guidelines on how hostels should be managed.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Interviewer Arrested for Demanding Sexual Favours from Women Candidates in Exchange for Job in Gwalior.

Recording the amicus curiae's submissions, the HC said that the Government needs to respond to this and a comprehensive report is expected from it.

The Court directed that a copy of the State's report should be provided to the amicus curiae before the next hearing.

The HC also reminded the government that as per its earlier direction the recruitment process of wardens for government hostels should be completed within six months.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)