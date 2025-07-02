Bengaluru, Jul 2 (PTI) Bengaluru-headquartered Health Care Global Enterprises Limited (HCG) on Wednesday denied allegations of unfair trials at its facility, claiming that it is successfully conducting a significant number of clinical trials with utmost transparency and prioritising patient safety, approved by its Ethics Committee.

The development came after Justice P Krishna Bhat (Retd), former chairperson of the Institutional ethics committee of HCG, levelled allegations following which the Karnataka government had written to the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) demanding an investigation into the alleged unfair clinical trials being conducted at HCG.

HCG, however, assured that it strictly adheres to all guidelines set by regulatory authorities, including DCGI and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

"We've noticed some unverified information about HCG, a pioneer in Cancer care in India and Africa. We assure you that we strictly adhere to all guidelines set by regulatory authorities, including DCGI and ICMR.

"Currently, we're successfully conducting a significant number of trials with the utmost transparency, prioritising patient safety, approved by our Ethics Committee. Our commitment to delivering exceptional care remains unwavering," Dr BS Ajaikumar, Founder and Chairman of HCG, said in a statement.

Demanding an investigation, Sivakumar K B, Commissioner, Health and Family Welfare Service, in his letter to DCGI, stated that serious concerns have been raised over the patient's safety, regulatory compliance and institutional integrity at HCG regarding the conduct of various clinical trials, including unchecked conflict of interest and patient enrollment.

"These concerns have been red-flagged by none other than the chairperson of the institutional ethics committee who has subsequently resigned," the letter, dated June 30, stated.

