New Delhi [India], September 20 (ANI): Former Prime Minister and Janata Dal-Secular leader HD Deve Gowda took oath as Rajya Sabha member on Sunday.

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu facilitated his oath ceremony and welcomed him to the Upper House.

On June 13, Gowda was elected unopposed for the Rajya Sabha from Karnataka.

Gowda served as Karnataka Chief Minister from 1994 to 1996. He became 11th Prime Minister of the country leading the United Front government after 1996 general elections.

He represented Hassan constituency of Karnataka as Lok Sabha MP in 14th, 15th, and 16th Lok Sabha. (ANI)

