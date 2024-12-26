Bengaluru (Karnataka [India], December 26 (ANI): Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy has raised concerns about the absence of Mahatma Gandhi's image at the "Gandhi Shathamanothsava" event in Belagavi on Thursday.

Kumaraswamy emphasized that while the program was aimed at commemorating Gandhi, there were no photographs of the leader displayed on the flexes, only those of modern-day personalities associated with the Gandhian legacy.

Also Read | Nandyal Shocker: Parents Die by Suicide in Andhra Pradesh Over Son's Decision To Marry Transgender.

Speaking to the mediapersons, Kumaraswamy said, "Today, they have organised 'Gandhi Shathamanothsava' in Belagavi. In that program, there is not even one photo of Gandhi (Mahatma Gandhi) in the flexes which are installed. Only modern Gandhi flexes are seen. Are these people remembering Gandhi (Mahatma Gandhi)?..."

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah arrived for the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting, 'Nav Satyagrah Baithak,' in Belagavi on Thursday.

Also Read | Veer Bal Diwas 2024: PM Narendra Modi Remembers Sahibzades, Says ‘Their Courage Forms Foundation of India's Democracy' (Watch Video).

"To mark the 100 years of the 1924 Congress session, we are holding this convention here and AICC has taken the decision to hold a CWC meeting in Karnataka under the chairmanship of Mallikarjun Kharge," the Karnataka CM told ANI.

On this occasion, Deputy CM DK Shivakumar said, " Congress's history is the country's history; Congress has kept this country united. Whether Congress is in power or not, it takes care of all the sections of the country. 100 years back, on this day at 3 pm, Mahatma Gandhi was elected as Congress President; at the same time, the CWC meeting will begin. This is a message for the country regarding the directions of Mahatma Gandhi and Congress..."

Congress is holding its CWC meeting on December 26 and 27 in Belagavi to celebrate the centenary of the 1924 session of the party.

Earlier, Congress MP KC Venugopal elaborated on the two-day program. The Congress leader mentioned that on December 26 at 2:30 pm, the meeting will start at Mahatma Gandhi Nagar."

Venugopal further added, "On the 27th morning, at 11:30 am, the 'Jai Bapu-Jai Bhim-Jai Sanvidhan' rally will be held in Belgavi. MPs of Congress and AICC functionaries and lakhs of Congress workers will be participating in that."

"To commemorate 100 years of this session, we are doing an extended Congress Working Committee Meeting at Belgavi. We are calling it 'Nav Satyagrah Bethak.' The meeting will be held at the same venue where Mahatma Gandhi took over the presidency of the Indian National Congress.

"Karnatka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) has completed all the arrangements for this historic session. Along with the CWC members, around 200 leaders will be attending the session," Venugopal added.

Mahatma Gandhi presented his address in Belgaum on non-violence and non-cooperation as a means to attain political freedom, the removal of untouchability, promoting unity between communities, and the need to address socio-economic disparity and reinforce the principle of justice and equality. These were the contents of Gandhi ji's speech in 1924.

The Belgaum session became the bedrock of India's freedom movement," the Congress MP added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)