Ghaziabad, Aug 28 (PTI) A head constable posted at the Vijay Nagar Police Station here was on Saturday suspended for allegedly terrifying and forcing villagers to cast their votes in favour of his relative during panchayat elections here, officials said.

The constable, Veereshwer, is accused of brandishing arms and forcing people in Naseerpur village to vote in favour of his nephew's wife Jayaprabha during the polls to elect village head on April 27, SSP Pawan Kumar said.

"An FIR was lodged against the policeman under relevant sections of law after the matter came to the fore," he said.

A departmental inquiry has also been ordered against the erring official, Kumar added.

